Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks arrested for suspicion of DUI after traffic stop

The 30-year-old hasn't played since Feb. 21 because of a fractured left hand. He's expected to be out until at least late March after having surgery.

“We are aware of the situation involving Dillon Brooks and are gathering more information,” the Suns said in a statement. “We have no further comment at this time.”

The Suns played the Chicago Bulls at home on Thursday night just hours before his arrest, losing 105-103.

Before the injury, Brooks was having the best season of his NBA career, averaging a career-high 20.9 points per game. He came to the Suns as part of the trade that sent 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant to the Rockets during the offseason.

TMZ first reported news of the arrest.

