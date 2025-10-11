Phoenix Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts ejected from WNBA Finals Game 4 after heated argument

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts was ejected from Game 4 of the WNBA Finals after receiving two quick technical fouls in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday night.

Tibbetts — a second-year coach — was arguing a foul call against Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani when he got in the face of referee Gina Cross, who almost immediately called two quick technicals. Tibbetts reacted in disbelief before being escorted from the court.