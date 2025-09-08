Phillies star Trea Turner is sidelined with a hamstring strain, could return in time for postseason

Turner left Sunday’s 5-4 loss to the Miami Marlins in the seventh inning because of the injury.

Turner hit a solo homer in the sixth to narrow Philadelphia’s deficit to 4-2. When his turn came again in the seventh, Turner legged out a grounder and reached on a throwing error by Miami shortstop Otto López.

“It was just kind of grabbing on me. It didn’t feel good,” Turner said Sunday. “I felt if I could have kept going, I would have.”

The 32-year-old leads the National League in both batting average (.305) and hits (179) this season.

Without Turner at the top of lineup against the Mets, two-time NL MVP Bryce Harper was batting leadoff for the first time since 2022.

The Phillies also said 2024 All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm is expected to miss 10 days with a left shoulder injury.

“He’s been grinding with this left shoulder for a while now, fighting through it. It’s probably been 10 days," Thomson said. “He could feel it every once in a while in a swing. Yesterday he felt it on every swing, so we decided to shut this thing down.”

The Phillies recalled infielder/outfielder Otto Kemp and infielder Donovan Walton from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to fill Turner's and Bohm's spots on the roster.

Kemp was starting at third base against the Mets.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb