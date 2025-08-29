Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber homers in 3 of his first 4 at-bats against Braves

Scharber began the power surge with a solo shot in the first off Cal Quantrill, sending a 2-1, curveball into the seats in right field. Scharber hit a flyout to center in the second.

After Quantrill was lifted with one out and a pair of runners on base in the fourth, Schwarber greeted lefty Austin Cox by sending a 3-2 curveball over the wall in right for his fourth multi-homer game of the season.

With “M-V-P! M-V-P!” chants ringing down from Phillies fans in the fifth, Schwarber launched a three-run, opposite-field drive off Cox, giving him five RBIs and putting Philadelphia ahead 15-3. It is the fourth time he has hit three homers in a game.

