Phillies' Nola allows six runs in 2 1/3 innings in his return, Bohm homers in his first game back

Nola allowed six runs in 2 1/3 innings in Sunday's 11-9 victory over the Washington Nationals, a start that ended when seven consecutive batters reached safely.

“I scattered a couple of hits and it just kind of unraveled a little bit,” the right-hander said. “They found some holes.”

Nola struck out four in his first major league outing since May 14.

The former All-Star was one of the majors’ most durable pitchers entering the season, making at least 32 starts and throwing at least 180 2/3 innings in each of the last six full seasons. But a sprained right ankle and fractured rib cost him three months this season.

His return became even more significant Saturday when Philadelphia placed ace Zack Wheeler on the injured list with a blood clot in his right arm. Nola already had been scheduled to start after making three minor league rehabilitation appearances, though the Phillies scrapped their plans to use a six-man rotation.

Nola gave up Luis García Jr.’s leadoff single in the first inning, then appeared to settle in. He retired the next seven batters as Philadelphia built a 6-0 lead.

The Nationals stitched together three consecutive singles in the third, the last by CJ Abrams to score a run. That led to a mound visit from pitching coach Caleb Cotham, but Nola then walked Paul DeJong before giving up Daylen Lile’s two-run single and Dylan Crews’ two-run double. José Tena followed with a tying double to end Nola’s day.

“He was actually getting ahead in the count,” manager Rob Thomson said. “It was just a lot of plate on a lot of pitches.”

Nola allowed seven hits while throwing 53 pitches. His ERA rose to 6.92.

“My body felt good,” Nola said. “The rib and ankle felt really good. I just had trouble stopping it today and to either get a swing-and-miss or get a ball to one of our guys and they capitalized on some pitches.”

In addition to Nola taking Wheeler’s roster spot, the Phillies activated Bohm from the IL before the series finale against Washington. Bohm, who also had a fractured rib, smashed a three-run homer in the second inning and went 2 for 4 in his first game since July 18.

“Especially not being here for a while, it feels really good to contribute and help the team win a game,” Bohm said. “I'm just happy to be back and happy to be healthy.”

The Phillies also optioned infielder Otto Kemp to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. To make room on the 40-man roster for Nola, Philadelphia released outfielder Cal Stevenson.

