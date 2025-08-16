Phillies ace Zack Wheeler diagnosed with blood clot in right arm, placed on 15-day IL

The Philadelphia Phillies have placed ace Zack Wheeler on the 15-day injured list with a blood clot in his right arm
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

38 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies placed ace Zack Wheeler on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a blood clot in his right arm.

Dave Dombrowski, the president of baseball operations for the Phillies, said after a 2-0 loss at Washington that Wheeler had been diagnosed with a “right, upper extremity blood clot.”

“There's not a lot that we can say on it at this time,” said Dombrowski, who commended doctors for finding the clot. “It could have been a much more trying situation than it is.”

Wheeler pitched Friday against Washington and was limited to five innings for the second consecutive start. The right-hander allowed two runs and four hits.

The 35-year-old Wheeler is 10-5 this season with a 2.71 ERA. He has 195 strikeouts in 149 2/3 innings.

