Philippines protests China's plan for a nature reserve at a hotly disputed shoal

The Scarborough Shoal is one of many South China Sea islands, islets and reefs that are claimed by China and its neighbors, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.

The Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila said a diplomatic protest was underway “against this illegitimate and unlawful action by China as it clearly infringes upon the rights and interests of the Philippines in accordance with international law.”

“The Philippines urges China to respect the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the Philippines over Bajo de Masinloc, refrain from enforcing and immediately withdraw its State Council issuance and comply with its obligations under international law,” the Philippine foreign affairs department said in a statement.

The Philippines has declared that any Chinese construction at Scarborough, which Beijing, Manila and Taiwan all claim, would be a red line.

China's State Council said in its notice Wednesday that the “establishment of the Huangyan Island National Nature Reserve is an important guarantee for maintaining the diversity, stability and sustainability of the natural ecosystem of Huangyan Island.”

Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Romualdez, a vocal critic of China’s increasingly assertive actions in the South China Sea, said that although Beijing is depicting its plan as an environmental protection effort, “it’s obviously another maneuvering move by China to justify their 10-dash line claim," referring to China’s expansive claims in the strategic waterway, which it demarcates with dashes on its map.

The Scarborough Shoal has been the scene of frequent showdowns between Chinese and Philippine vessels in recent years, as both try to enforce their claims to the territory. A Chinese navy ship accidentally collided with a Chinese coast guard ship last month while trying to block a Philippine coast guard vessel near Scarborough Shoal.

The United States has no claims in the disputed waters but has repeatedly warned that it’s obligated to defend the Philippines, a longtime treaty ally, if Filipino forces, ships or aircraft come under armed attack, including in the South China Sea.