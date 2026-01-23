Philadelphia sues over removal of slavery exhibit at Independence National Historical Park

Seeking to stop the permanent removal of the panels, the city of Philadelphia on Thursday sued the Department of the Interior and the department’s Secretary Doug Burgum, as well as acting National Parks Service Director Jessica Bowron.

Last year, Trump ordered a review of all interpretive materials at National Park Service sites “to ensure accuracy, honesty, and alignment with shared national values,” Interior Department spokesperson Elizabeth Peace said in a statement to The Washington Post.

“Following completion of the required review, the National Park Service is now taking action to remove or revise interpretive materials in accordance with the Order,” Peace said in the statement.

The removals confirmed what critics have long condemned as the Trump administration's attempt to erase unflattering aspects of American history.

The order, which Trump signed last March, blamed the Biden administration for advancing a “corrosive ideology” at the nation's historic sites.

“At Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — where our Nation declared that all men are created equal — the prior administration sponsored training by an organization that advocates dismantling ‘Western foundations’ and ‘interrogating institutional racism’ and pressured National Historical Park rangers that their racial identity should dictate how they convey history to visiting Americans because America is purportedly racist,” the order states.