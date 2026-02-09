Person is shot in a high school in Maryland and a suspect is in custody, police say

Officers were dispatched at 2:15 p.m. because of reports of shots fired at Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville, a suburb of Washington, D.C., the department said.

“We’re just still in lockdown, the police are here, the kids are all in the classrooms,” said Tabitha Davis, an administrator at the school, who wasn’t able to provide more information in a brief phone interview with The Associated Press.

Rockville is the seat of Montgomery County, Maryland's most populous.