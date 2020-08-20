Pelosi tells fellow Democrats 'it's all riding on Wisconsin'

Holder and Gov. Tony Evers also stressed the importance of denying Republicans the six seats needed in the Wisconsin Legislature to have a veto-proof super majority headed into the once-a-decade process of redistricting next year. Wisconsin has been at the front of the national battle over redistricting, with Democrats taking a challenge of the current maps all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Republicans need to pick up three seats in the Senate and three in the Assembly to have super majorities that could override any Evers veto. That would enable the GOP-controlled Legislature to enact any map it wishes after redistricting next year, just as it did in 2011 when Republican Scott Walker was governor.

Evers and Democrats have rallied around a “Save the Veto” message, with the first-term Democrat saying Thursday he had temporarily suspended fundraising for his own reelection to focus on that effort.

Evers predicted that Republicans would convene “within seconds” to override his veto of the maps if they have the votes to do it.

“That's what this year’s election is all about for me, and I think for you also,” Evers said. “Sure, it’s about defeating the Trumpster and making sure his brand of nonsense comes nowhere near the White House again. I know Joe is going to win in November, but it’s also about maps."

Holder said Wisconsin had the most gerrymandered maps in the country.

“We need to make sure that Democrats have a seat at the table," Holder said. “This is an existential presidential election, I get that. But so are the races happening down the ballot in Wisconsin as well, and across the country."

