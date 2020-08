Pelosi endorses Kennedy over Markey in US Senate primary

The aide, who said Joe Kennedy didn't ask for Pelosi's endorsement, was not authorized to publicly discuss the speaker’s decision and spoke on condition of anonymity. President Kennedy was Joe Kennedy's great-uncle.

“I feel at peace with the decision," Pelosi said Thursday during an interview with Washington Post Live.

Pelosi has backed incumbent House Democrats who have faced primary challengers.

Her endorsements this year have included two members of the so-called “squad” of freshman Democratic women of color: Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. She's also supported centrist Democrats like Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas, who fended off a progressive challenger in his primary.

But in backing Kennedy against Markey, Pelosi angered Justice Democrats, a grassroots group that has recruited progressive challengers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

“This move reeks of hypocrisy: the party is setting one standard for progressives and one entirely different standard for the establishment," Alexandra Rojas, Justice Democrats' executive director.

Ocasio-Cortez is backing Markey, a fellow author of Green New Deal legislation aimed at curbing climate-altering carbon emissions.

“No one gets to complain about primary challenges again," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

Kennedy welcomed Pelosi's support.

“She is a force and a changemaker, and I’m beyond grateful to have her in my corner,” said Kennedy, who is the lone member of the political dynasty currently in elected office.

The endorsement follows Kennedy's support of Pelosi during her bid to regain the top position in the House in 2018. Pelosi was nominated as her party’s choice for speaker by Kennedy.

Markey called Pelosi a “tremendous, effective leader who has shattered glass ceilings throughout her career.”

"Any candidate would be proud to have her endorsement, and I congratulate Congressman Kennedy on securing her support,” Markey said in a statement.

The primary is Sept. 1.

Rep. Joseph Kennedy III smiles during a debate with incumbent Sen. Ed Markey on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Boston. The two are running for the Democratic nomination to the Senate. (WBZ-TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited