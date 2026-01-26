Pegula knocks 2025 champion Keys out of Australian Open, faces Anisimova in quarterfinals

It is also the first time the top six seeds in the women’s and men’s singles have all qualified for the last eight of a Grand Slam event in the Open Era.

“Sucks that one American has to go out in the quarterfinals,” Anisimova said.

No. 6-seeded Pegula had a slightly different take: “At least one of us will get through and I think that’s great for American tennis. Yeah, it’s been pretty crazy how well the women have been doing and how many top-ranked girls there are. I’m just happy to be a part of that conversation.”

Pegula and No. 4 Anisimova advanced a day after No. 3 Coco Gauff and 18-year-old Iva Jovic earned their places on the other side of the draw.

Pegula's 6-3, 6-4 win at Rod Laver Arena ended Keys' first Grand Slam title defense in a tough section of the draw.

Anisimova, runner-up at the last two majors at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, advanced 7-6 (4), 6-4 over Wang Xinyu as the temperature started rising at Melbourne Park and organizers triggered the heat stress policy which allowed for extra cooling breaks.

“What a battle out there. Tough conditions against a really good opponent,” Anisimova said. “There were a lot of fans from China today but, honestly, it made the atmosphere great.”

No. 2 Iga Świątek continued her quest to complete a career Grand Slam with a 6-0, 6-3 win over home qualifier Maddison Inglis, giving the center court crowd little to cheer on the Australia Day national holiday.

Swiatek next meets No. 5 Elena Rybakina, runner-up to Aryna Sabalenka here in 2023.

Pegula's progress

Pegula is in the quarterfinals for the fourth time in Australia but has never previously gone further at the season-opening major. Anisimova is in the last eight here for the first time.

“I have been seeing, hitting, moving, I feel very well this whole tournament, and to be able to keep that up against such a great player as Maddie and defending champion was going to be a lot tougher of a task today,” Pegula said, “I was still able to do that really well.”

Pegula and Keys had played three times previously, and Keys had won the last two. But on Monday it was Pegula who dominated, racing to 4-1 leads in both sets.

“I felt if I didn’t hit a really good ball immediately, she was in charge of the points,” Keys said. “I was kind of struggling to kind of get that dominance back.”

Pegula's best performance in a major was reaching the U.S. Open final in 2024.

Men's draw

Three Italian men started Day 9. Only two could advance.

Two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner beat compatriot Luciano Darderi 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (2) two days after admitting he felt lucky to survive the third round.

Sinner struggled with the extreme heat and cramping in his Saturday afternoon win over No. 85-ranked Eliot Spizzirri, and only took control of that match after the roof was closed in the third set.

His evening match Monday was much cooler, and so was Sinner. He served a personal best 19 aces and improved his streak to 18 straight wins at Melbourne Park.

The Italian star next faces No. 8-seeded Ben Shelton, who beat No. 12 Casper Ruud 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in a night match. Sinner has won his last eight meetings with the 23-year-old American, including last year's semifinal here.

Lorenzo Musetti reached the quarterfinals for the first time in Australia with a 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 win over an ailing Taylor Fritz.

It completed a Grand Slam set of quarterfinals for the 23-year-old Italian.

The fifth-seeded Musetti has had a disrupted run, with members of his support team having to return home for personal reasons. He also had to leave his family behind after the birth in November of his second son.

“I feel more mature on the court. I’m playing better for that, and for them,” he said.

His next mission is against a rested Novak Djokovic. The 24-time major winner was scheduled to be the feature night match Monday but instead had a walkover into the quarterfinals.

Heat is on

With a forecast maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, organizers planned to open the gates early for fans. Matches on the three arena courts are likely to be played with the retractable roof on.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis