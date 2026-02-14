Pedro Neto hat trick powers Chelsea into FA Cup fifth round and joined by Wrexham

Hull and Chelsea had met eight times before in the FA Cup and Chelsea progressed every time. Host Hull never looked like halting that arresting run as the Premier League side took control from the off.

Pedro Neto’s drilled shot from just outside the box gave Chelsea the lead going into halftime, and his low corner squeaked through a throng of bodies straight into the goal six minutes into the second period.

Young Brazilian Estêvão made it 3-0 minutes later when he side-footed home from 12 meters out, and Pedro Neto finished a nicely worked fourth.

“Pedro Neto is an incredible player,” Liam Delap, who recorded three assists, told TNT Sports. “He is playing in a position he is not even used to but he showed his quality.

Wrexham roll on

Wrexham will discover in Monday's draw who it meets next for a place in the quarterfinals.

A first-half goal from Josh Windass separated Wrexham from Ipswich, which didn't get a shot on target.

Both teams are in contention for promotion to the Premier League; Ipswich was in third place and hoping for an immediate return to the league it left last summer. Wrexham was seven points behind in sixth and bidding for a fourth consecutive promotion that would take it into the top tier for the first time in its 158-year history.

“We started both halves well but we weren’t able to get the goal," Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna told BBC Wales. “Second half we tried everything ... but we just couldn’t get back into the game.

