Paul Allen's estate says it has begun the process of selling the Super Bowl champion Seahawks

Investment bank Allen & Company and law firm Latham & Watkins will lead the sales process, which is estimated to continue through the offseason. NFL owners must then ratify a final purchase agreement.

The estate said the sale is consistent with Allen’s directive to eventually sell his sports holdings and direct all estate proceeds to philanthropy.

The Seahawks have been in the Allen family since 1997, when Paul bought the Seahawks for $194 million from then-owner Ken Behring.

Since Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, died in 2018 from complications of non-Hodgkin lymphoma at 65, the Seahawks and NBA’s Trail Blazers have been owned by his sister, Jody. The estate agreed in September to sell the Trail Blazers to an investment group led by Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl