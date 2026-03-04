Patriots tell 4-time Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs he'll be released next week, AP source says

Diggs posted a goodbye on social media, thanking the Patriots for the season and saying: “We family forever.”

Diggs led the team with 85 receptions and 1,013 yards receiving with four touchdowns in his only season in New England, helping the Patriots reach the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Seattle Seahawks.

Diggs became the go-to target for Drake Maye, who finished runner-up to Matthew Stafford for the AP NFL MVP award.

The 32-year-old four-time Pro Bowl wideout now seeks his fifth team and fourth in four years.

