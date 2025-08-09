Patriots offense shines in 48-18 exhibition win over Commanders, as Washington rests starters, vets

“I was surprised myself," Henderson said. “Then when I saw the crease, it was on from there.”

Henderson, a second-round pick out of Ohio State, also had an 18-yard run. Quarterback Drake Maye added a 5-yard TD run and completed 3 of 5 passes for 12 yards, with a fumble in two series of work. It was a promising glimpse of a new-look Patriots offense under new coach Mike Vrabel and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as he begins his latest Patriots tenure.

DJ James intercepted Washington quarterback Sam Hartman's pass, and Antonio Gibson added a 62-yard punt return that set up a 2-yard TD run by backup quarterback Josh Dobbs.

“It was a good start,” Vrabel said.

Jeremy McNichols had a touchdown run for the Commanders. Hartman completed 9 of 19 passes for 64 yards and the interception. Josh Johnson played throughout the second half and was 15 of 22 for 173 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

As much as the points excited New England’s home crowd on a night that began with the unveiling of a bronze statue of Tom Brady, in came with the caveat that most of the Patriots’ offensive fireworks were against the Commanders’ backups.

Coming of a 12-5 finish and run to the NFC championship game in his first season in Washington, Commanders coach Dan Quinn took a cautious approach, resting 30 players – including his projected starters and several veterans.

The list included quarterback Jayden Daniels, backup quarterback Marcus Mariota (didn’t travel, leg strain) and receiver Deebo Samuels on offense. Cornerback Marcus Lattimore and linebackers Von Miller and Bobby Wagner were among those who sat on defense.

But Washington did get their first true looks at rookie offensive lineman Josh Conerly, cornerback Trey Amos, receiver Jaylin Lane, linebacker Kain Medrano and running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who all dressed.

Amos and Medrano both had some early tackles, but it was mostly a sluggish outing for the Commanders’ understudies who were penalized 13 times for 98 yards. New England was whistled for two penalties for 15 yards.

“All three phases I thought it was sloppy tonight," Quinn said. "They stacked and that showed sloppiness to me — and then in practice was just the opposite. ,,, so that did not make me happy.”

Injuries

Commanders: CB Bobby Price left the game in the final minute of the first half after hitting his head as he crashed to the ground defending a pass to New England. ... DT Viliami Fehoko walked off on his own power with a lower body issue in the third quarter.

Patriots: WR Ja'Lynn went to the medical tent and then the locker room shortly after a run in the second quarter.

Bad decision

While Maye was mostly poised in his limited action, it wasn’t spotless.

Facing a third-and-7 on the Patriots' first series, Maye was flushed out of the pocket and grabbed from behind by defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton.

But instead of taking the sack, Maye attempted to throw at the last moment and lost the ball as he was dragged to turf. It was recovered by defensive end Jacob Martin.

“I’ve got to do my part protecting the football," Maye said. “Can't do that.”

Dropped

Hartman led the Commanders into the red zone for the first time late in the second quarter.

It was third-and-3 on the 19 when KJ Osbourn got a step on Alex Austin. Hartman placed a catchable pass over Osbourn’s shoulder. But he bobbled it as he tried to haul it in and it fell incomplete.

Up next

Commanders. Host Cincinnati on Aug. 18.

Patriots: At Minnesota Aug. 16

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL