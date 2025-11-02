Patriots hang on to beat Falcons 24-23 after late extra point miss by Atlanta

New England led 24-17 in the fourth quarter when Michael Penix Jr. connected with Drake London for a 40-yard gain along the sideline with Christian Gonzalez in coverage. Gonzalez was injured on the play after being landed on the play, leaving the Patriots without their best cornerback with the Falcons in the red zone.

The Patriots forced a fourth-and-goal on the 8, but London outstretched Carlton Davis III on a jump ball for a toe-tapping touchdown to get the Falcons within a point.

But Romo’s extra point attempt missed wide right.

New England went three-and-out on its next possession, giving the ball back to Atlanta with 3:30 remaining.

The Falcons drove to the Patriots 48 before an intentional grounding penalty on Penix pushed them back and forced them to punt.

New England faced another third down, but this time Maye completed a pass to Hunter Henry for a 17-yard gain that allowed the Patriots to run out the clock.

Maye finished 19 of 29 for 259 yards, but was sacked six times. He also had an interception and was strip-sacked just before halftime to set up a touchdown by Atlanta.

The Falcons have lost their last eight meetings with the Patriots. Atlanta hasn’t won in Foxborough since 1998.

Penix passed for three touchdowns and finished 22 of 37 for 222 yards. Bijan Robinson rushed 12 times for 46 yards as the Falcons dropped to 0-5 when he rushes for fewer than 75.

Injuries

Falcons: LG Matthew Bergeron left in the first quarter (ankle). ... Edge rusher Leonard Floyd exited in the second with a hamstring injury.

Patriots: WR Kayshon Boutte was ruled out after leaving in the second quarter with a hamstring issue. ... LB Christian Elliss left in the second with a hip injury. ... Gonzalez didn’t return after his late injury.

Early action

Despite missing running back Rhamondre Stevenson, the Patriots tried to establish the run at the outset by employing multiple tight end sets to the ball on early downs. It helped open the field for Maye and the passing attack.

First, Maye connected on a fade to receiver DeMario Douglas for a 16-yard touchdown pass on the Patriots’ opening drive.

With the game tied at 7 in the second quarter, Maye linked up with Douglas again, this time finding him near the sideline on a post route. Douglas stumbled initially after pulling in the ball, then evaded a few tacklers before falling to the turf after a 58-yard gain to set the Patriots up in the red zone.

Maye found Stefon Diggs two plays later for an 11-yard TD pass to stretch New England’s lead to 14 points.

But a Patriots miscue helped the Falcons get it back to single digits just before halftime.

The Patriots had the ball near midfield with 32 seconds remaining when Maye was strip-sacked by Jalon Walker. The ball was recovered by James Pearce Jr. who returned it to the Patriots 6 before being dragged down by Will Campbell.

Atlanta scored two plays later via a 2-yard touchdown pass from Penix to London.

Up next

Falcons: Host Indianapolis next Sunday.

Patriots: At Tampa Bay next Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl