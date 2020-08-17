Partner of Belarus' dead protester demands independent probe

German described it as the cold-blooded murder of an unarmed protester.

“I don’t believe in the minister’s words, the authorities are lying and trying to avoid responsibility,” German told the AP.

German said that she saw no exit wound on Taraikovsky’s back, indicating that the bullet was stuck inside. She added that she had implored a police investigator to show her the bullet, but he stonewalled the demand, raising her suspicion that Taraikovsky might have been killed by live ammunition.

“Until I see the bullet, I have every reason to believe that it was live ammunition and that he was shot point-blank and killed,” she said.

“Sasha was killed with a shot to his chest at point-blank range,” she said, using her partner's nickname. “He was a peaceful demonstrator and he had nothing in his hands. I demand an independent investigation into his killing. The government should bear responsibility for that.”

The place where Taraikovsky died quickly turned into a pilgrimage site, with thousands of people, including European ambassadors, laying flowers there.

Hundreds of people came to his funeral Saturday to pay their respects. As the coffin was carried out, many dropped to one knee, weeping and exclaiming “Long live Belarus!”

Taraikovsky's death has galvanized public anger, helping swell the demonstrations that attracted an estimated 200,000 to the Belarusian capital's central square on Sunday -- the largest protest the country has ever seen.

This image taken from the Associated Press Television footage filmed on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, shows a protester recognized as Alexander Taraikovsky with a wound during a rally after the Belarusian presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Aug. 9. An Associated Press cameraman on Monday recorded a protester falling and then lying still. German viewed the video and confidently said it was Taraikovsky.

