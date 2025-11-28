Paris prosecutor says arrested man is thought to be 4th member of Louvre heist gang

PARIS (AP) — A man arrested by French police earlier this week is thought to be fourth member of the team that stole France’s crown jewels in a brazen heist from the Louvre Museum, the Paris prosecutor said Friday, meaning that the entire gang is now believed to be in custody.

Prosecutor Laure Beccuau, whose office is heading the investigation, said the 39-year-old man has a criminal record, with six previous convictions. He has now been handed preliminary charges of robbery as part of an organized gang, punishable by 15 years imprisonment, and criminal conspiracy, which can carry a 10-year sentence if he is convicted for his suspected role in the theft at the world's most-visited museum.