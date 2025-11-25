Four more arrested in $102M Louvre jewel heist, Paris prosecutor says

Her statement didn't say what role they're suspected of having played in the Oct. 19 theft.

The loot hasn't been recovered. It includes a diamond-and-emerald necklace Napoleon gave to Empress Marie-Louise, jewels tied to 19th-century Queens Marie-Amélie and Hortense, and Empress Eugénie’s pearl-and-diamond tiara.

The police dragnet has previously caught other suspected members of the four-man team thought to have carried out the daring robbery.

Investigating magistrates have filed preliminary charges against three men and one woman arrested in October.