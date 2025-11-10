Paris court is deciding whether to release former President Sarkozy from prison

Under French law, detention before an appeal ruling is supposed to be exceptional. Judges will weigh whether Sarkozy presents a flight risk, might pressure witnesses, or could obstruct justice.

If the request is granted, Sarkozy could leave Paris’ La Santé prison within hours under judicial supervision.

The former president, who governed from 2007 to 2012, denies wrongdoing and says he is the victim of a “plot” linked to the former Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi.

Sarkozy also faces separate proceedings, including a Nov. 26 ruling by France’s highest court over illegal financing of his failed 2012 reelection bid, and an ongoing investigation into alleged witness tampering in the Libya case.