Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan expected to play against Seahawks despite being on injury report

The person said he was put on the report as a precautionary measure.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not publicly said what was ailing McMillan.

McMillan, an NFL rookie of the year candidate, leads the Panthers with 65 receptions for 924 yards and seven touchdowns.

He was the No. 8 overall pick from Arizona.

The Panthers can wrap up the NFC South today with a win over Seattle and a Tampa Bay loss or tie against Miami.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl