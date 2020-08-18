Pandemic-induced spending spur sales at Home Depot, Walmart

Consumers had already begun to rely on Walmart, Home Depot and other essential retailers like Target and Amazon as lifelines for necessities during the start of the pandemic. Walmart’s online sales, for example, rose 74% for the fiscal first quarter. That trend accelerated to 97% in the second quarter and broadened the gap between traditional retailers, many of them anchor stores at the mall, and big box operators like Walmart and Target.

Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass told reporters on a call Wednesday that the chain, based in Menomonee, Wisconsin, should benefit from mostly being located at strip centers. It's also looking to capture sales from rivals that are closing. She also says that its home furnishings are resonating even more as shoppers are focusing on their home. During the second quarter, 50% of online sales were fulfilled in stores.

“We will be a beneficiary of consumers adopting more casual lifestyles and shopping more digitally," Gass told analysts on a call.

With unemployment in the U.S. hitting frighteningly high levels, Walmart’s ability to deliver low-priced food, clothing and electronics strengthened its structural advantages further.

Home Depot and Walmart are setting a high bar for the rest of the retailers and are among the few bright spots in an industry mostly battered by the financial fallout of the pandemic. Target, Lowe's, TJX Cos. and Victoria's Secret parent are slated to report their earnings Wednesday.

Net income for Walmart Inc., based in Bentonville, Arkansas, reached $6.48 billion in the quarter, or $2.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.56 per share, easily outpacing Wall Street projections of $1.22, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The world’s largest retailer posted revenue of $137.74 billion, also exceeding expectations.

Home Depot Inc. , based in Atlanta, earned $4.33 billion, or $4.02 per share, in the quarter, which was also far stronger than the per-share projections of $3.70 from analysts. A year earlier it earned $3.48 billion, or $3.17 per share.

Home Depot’s revenue hit $38.05 billion, far exceeding the $34.94 billion Wall Street was expecting, according to a Zacks Investment Research survey. The company easily topped last year’s revenue of $30.84 billion for the three months ended Aug. 2.

However, surging sales took place as the U.S. rolled out massive assistance plans for the millions who had lost jobs or who were furloughed.

The $600-a-week federal unemployment check that had been sent to roughly 28 million laid-off workers is gone. And a $1,200 stimulus check that was sent to many Americans in April and May appears to be a thing of the past. Negotiations in Congress on a new economic relief package have collapsed and there is no evidence of an agreement on more aid, at least in the near future.

That had been a concern for analysts trying to predict how that will influence where Americans shop. Already, Walmart is seeing the expired benefits having an impact on its business.

“As the benefits from stimulus wane towards the end of the quarter, we saw comp sales settle into a more normal range,” said CEO Doug McMillon. He told analysts on a call that another round of stimulus money is necessary for small businesses.

Also, Walmart and other retailers are facing soaring costs related to the pandemic that include mostly extra pay for workers on the front lines. Walmart said that costs related to COVID-19 hit $1.5 billion during the fiscal second quarter, up from nearly $900 million during the fiscal first quarter.

