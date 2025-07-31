Padres add All-Star closer Mason Miller and lefty JP Sears in trade deadline blockbuster

San Diego then acquired Kansas City backup catcher Freddy Fermin in a trade for right-handed starting pitchers Ryan Bergert and Stephen Kolek.

Padres general manager AJ Preller was his usual aggressive self at the deadline, trading a big chunk of his thin farm system’s best talent to acquire Miller, one of the majors' most dynamic relievers, and dependable starter Sears. Preller then gave up two major league-caliber starting pitchers for Fermin in a bid to boost the Padres' meager offensive production at catcher.

The Padres entered Thursday in the National League’s final wild card spot at 60-49 after sweeping the New York Mets on Wednesday for their fifth consecutive win overall. San Diego trails the defending World Series champion Dodgers (63-46) by just three games in the NL West, and Preller clearly believes his veteran core has World Series potential.

The 26-year-old Miller, whose fastball averages 101 mph, has 20 saves in 23 opportunities, a 3.76 ERA and 59 strikeouts for the A's this season. He was an All-Star in 2024 and is under team control through the 2029 season.

San Diego already had one of the majors' best bullpens anchored by two All-Stars: closer Robert Suárez and setup man Jason Adam.

Suárez, who leads the majors with 30 saves, has featured in trade rumors throughout July because he can reach free agency this winter. Miller's arrival provides Preller with options in the final hours before the deadline.

But Preller paid a hefty price for Miller: The 18-year-old De Vries is one of the highest-rated prospects in all of baseball — ranked No. 3 by MLB.com — and the jewel of a San Diego farm system depleted by years of Preller's aggressive dealing.

The switch-hitting De Vries, who spent this season at High-A Fort Wayne after the Padres signed him out of the Dominican Republic in January 2024, pairs exceptional plate discipline and the potential to develop significant power with above-average fielding talent.

Báez and Nett are also solid prospects with major league potential, while Nuñez made his major league debut with four appearances for the Padres in July.

Sears will be an option for the San Diego rotation, particularly if Preller decides to deal inconsistent right-hander Dylan Cease, who will also hit free agency this winter. The 29-year-old Sears is 7-9 with a 4.95 ERA this season, striking out 95 batters over 22 starts.

Miller began his major league career as a starter in 2023 but moved to the bullpen after he strained his elbow ligament during his rookie season with the A’s. He could be a candidate to join the Padres’ rotation in future seasons, given San Diego's four additional years of team control.

The Padres have lacked offensive productive behind the plate all season long, with Elías Díaz and Martín Maldonado combining to be one of the least potent catching duos in the majors. Preller didn't hesitate to give up two promising pitchers to land Fermin, who should also be a defensive upgrade behind the plate.

Fermin evolved into a capable hitter and a reliable game manager in four seasons with the Royals, but with captain and stalwart Salvador Perez and Luke Maile already on the 26-man roster — and with the Royals’ two top prospects, Blake Mitchell and Carter Jensen, also being catchers — the club decided Fermin was expendable.

Meanwhile, the Royals were desperate for pitching help with starters Cole Ragans, Kris Bubic and Michael Lorenzen on the injured list. Bergert and Kolek are both capable of moving immediately into the rotation.

The 25-year-old Bergert has made seven starts for San Diego in the past two months, and while he hasn't pitched six full innings in any outing, he is 1-0 with a 2.78 ERA in 11 total appearances in his rookie season.

Kolek, a reliever as a 27-year-old rookie last season, has been in the Padres' rotation since making his first major league start in May, going 4-5 with a 4.18 ERA.

The 30-year-old Fermin is under team control through the 2029 season, making the high price more doable for Preller.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB