Packers star pass rusher Micah Parsons feared to have torn ACL, AP source says

“I’m sickened,” Parsons told the AP in a text message.

Parsons’ injury is a devastating blow to the Green Bay Packers (9-4-1), who lost 34-26 to Denver on Sunday to fall a half-game behind the NFC North-leading Chicago Bears.

Parsons was steps away from another sack when he suddenly pulled up and fell to the ground, grabbing at his left knee. And in that moment, the Packers lost more than a showdown with the Broncos.

Asked about the possibility that Parsons tore his ACL, coach Matt LaFleur responded: "It doesn’t look good. I’ll leave it at that.”

It was the second significant injury for the Packers, who lost receiver Christian Watson to a chest injury after All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II fell on him following a third-quarter interception. LaFleur confirmed that Watson went to a hospital for tests.

“I told the guys, ‘Nobody is going to feel sorry for us,’” LaFleur said. “Everybody's going to have to elevate their play.”

Parsons blew past right tackle Mike McGlinchey and was chasing after Broncos quarterback Bo Nix when he suddenly pulled up and fell to the ground. Parsons clutched his knee as trainers and teammates came over to check on him. Surtain walked onto the field and tapped Parsons on the shoulder pads before he left for the locker room.

“It's obviously tough," LaFleur said after the Packers' four-game win streak was halted. “We all know what type of player he is and the impact he's had on our football team. To lose somebody like that, it's tough. ... We've got to find a way. Guys have to rally around one another.”

Parsons was having a big game. He forced an early fumble and was credited with a pass breakup.

Parsons has 12 1/2 sacks this season after the Packers acquired him from Dallas in late August for two first-round picks and three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Kenny Clark. The Packers gave Parsons a four-year, $188 million contract with $136 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.

“Hurt to see,” defensive end Rashan Gary said. “Will be missed on this defense. You all know his impact.”

Gary had a chance to briefly speak with Parsons after the game.

“Told him to keep his head up and we're going to finish strong for him,” Gary said. “It hurt.”

Green Bay was clinging to a 23-21 lead when Parsons was hurt. Soon after, Nix connected with Troy Franklin for the go-ahead score as the Broncos ran their winning streak to 11 games.

Was it hard for the Packers to get back into it without No. 1 on the field?

“You see your star player like that go down ... trying to finish the game strong for him. Trying to finish the game strong for us,” Gary said. “The situation, when we go on the field, we've got to find a way to get off — period.”

The 26-year-old Watson was hurt in the third quarter when Surtain made a diving interception and landed on top of him. Watson missed the start of the season as he recovered from tearing his ACL in Green Bay’s 2024 regular-season finale. He returned on Oct. 26 at Pittsburgh.

“A double whammy for us, just losing some pieces that are critical for our success,” LaFleur said.

The Packers have to regroup in a hurry. They play at Chicago on Saturday.

“We’ll come up with a plan,” LaFleur said.

___

Maaddi reported from Tampa, Florida.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL