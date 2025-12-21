Packers QB Jordan Love departs with a concussion after helmet-to-helmet hit

Love eventually jogged off the field and went into the blue injury tent on Green Bay's sideline. Then he walked to the visiting locker room.

The Packers said Love had a concussion and would not return to the game.

Malik Willis came in for Green Bay. He directed the Packers to Brandon McManus’ 22-yard field goal on his first drive, helping his team to a 6-0 halftime lead.

Green Bay (9-4-1) is looking to move back in front of Chicago (10-4) for first place in the division. The Packers beat the Bears 28-21 in Green Bay on Dec. 7.

