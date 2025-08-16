Orioles right-hander Young loses bid for perfect game in 8th inning in 7-0 win over the Astros

With two outs in the eighth inning, Urìas, facing the Orioles for the first time since being traded last month, hit a 56 mph grounder between the mound and third base line. Young fielded the ball, but his off-balanced throw sailed wide of first base. Urías was awarded an infield single.

Young struck out the next batter to end the eighth. His eight innings pitched were a career high, and he matched his career best with six strikeouts

A native of Lumberton, Texas, less than 100 miles northeast of Houston, Young entered the game 0-6 with a 6.70 ERA through the first 10 starts of his big league career.

Yaramil Hiraldo retired the side in order in the ninth to preserve the Orioles first one-hitter since May 24, 2024.

Astros starter Framber Valdez (11-6) kept the Orioles in check until the fourth when Colby Mayo hit a two-out, solo home run.

Baltimore added to the lead in the fifth after loading the bases. With one-out, Gunnar Henderson drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, and a second run scored on the play when Jésus Sánchez’s throw got past catcher Yainer Diaz.

After Henderson brought home a run in seventh, Dylan Carlson capped a three-run eighth inning with a two-run homer to give the Orioles a 7-0 lead.

Valdez allowed four runs, three earned, on nine hits over 6 2/3 innings as the Astros' lead over Seattle in the AL West slipped to a half-game.

Key moment

Urias’ infield single with two outs in the eighth inning to break up Young’s bid for a perfect game.

Key stat

John Means threw the Orioles last no-hitter on May 5, 2021.

Up next

Houston RHP Jason Alexander (3-1, 5.02 ERA) opposes LHP Cade Povich (2-6, 4.95) Saturday.