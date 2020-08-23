Oregon's biggest city so far has quiet night after protests

Right-wing groups had announced a rally near the Justice Center Saturday afternoon that quickly drew counter demonstrators.

No arrests were reported.

In a statement, Portland Police said there had been questions about why the afternoon gathering wasn’t declared a riot and why city police officers didn’t intervene. Incident commanders have to determine whether police action will make things more dangerous, the statement said.

“In this case there were hundreds of individuals and many weapons within the groups and an extremely limited amount of police resources actually available to address such a crowd,” police said.. “Additionally, (Portland police officers) have been the focus of over 80 days of violent actions directed at the police, which is a major consideration for determining if police resources are necessary to interject between two groups with individuals who appear to be willingly engaging in physical confrontations for short durations.”

Opposing rallies battle with mace, paint balls and rocks near Justice Center in downtown Portland Saturday, August 22, 2020. Dueling demonstrations in Portland by right-wing and left-wing protesters have turned violent near a county building that's been the site of numerous recent protests. (Brooke Herbert/The Oregonian via AP)/The Oregonian via AP)/The Oregonian via AP)/The Oregonian via AP) Credit: Brooke Herbert Credit: Brooke Herbert