Orbán and challenger Magyar summon rival rallies in show of strength before Hungary's April election

In power since 2010 and looking for his fifth consecutive election victory, Orbán, 62, faces a more competitive race than at any time in the past two decades as Magyar has shot to prominence and challenged what once seemed to be an unshakeable grip on power by the pro-Russian populist.

Orbán has relied increasingly on an aggressive anti-Ukraine campaign that alleges Kyiv, the European Union and Tisza are part of a conspiracy to oust his government and install one that makes decisions more favorable to Ukraine.

A large crowd of Orbán supporters marched across a bridge over the Danube and toward Hungary's parliament, where the prime minister was expected to deliver a speech. A banner at the front of the march read, “We won't be a Ukrainian colony!”

Orbán supporter Anikó Menyhárt said the leader's appeal could be summed up in three words: “God, homeland, family.”

“Only this government is able to secure these three things for the future,” she said.

In the days ahead of Sunday's events, held on the March 15 national holiday commemorating Hungary's 1848 revolution against the Habsburg Empire, both Orbán and Magyar stressed to their followers the importance of attending. Many observers were watching for which party was able to mobilize more people to its rally, a possible glimpse into how they might perform on April 12.

Magyar's supporters planned their own march through central Budapest later in the day. Tisza has predicted it will be Hungary's “biggest ever political event.”

Hungary's stagnating economy, deteriorating public services and a cost of living crisis — compounded by increasingly salient allegations of government corruption — have helped fuel growing dissatisfaction with Orbán and his autocratic style.

While the long-serving leader has centered his campaign around what he says are the dangers to Hungary posed by the EU and neighboring Ukraine, Magyar, a 44-year-old lawyer and one-time Fidesz insider who broke with the party in 2024, has focused his message on improving conditions for ordinary Hungarians.

Through relentless campaigning across Hungary's rural countryside, traditionally an Orbán stronghold, Magyar has spread the message that he will restore Hungary's democratic institutions that have eroded under Orbán, and steer the country back toward its Western partners and off its drift toward Moscow.

In a video posted to social media early Sunday, Magyar said his party "would like to give back to every Hungarian what the outgoing government has taken away: our belief in our freedom, and the feeling that our homeland truly belongs to every Hungarian.”

Tisza holds a lead over Fidesz in most independent polling, and in a February survey by pollster Medián published by the news site HVG, Magyar's party was at a 20 percentage point advantage among decided voters.

But the outcome of the election remains far from certain as Fidesz has sought to engage its broad support in many rural areas and leverage its control over public broadcasters and a vast web of loyal media outlets to deliver its message.