Omaha basketball player Deng Mayar drowns in a Utah reservoir

Omaha basketball player Deng Mayar has drowned in a Utah reservoir
FILE - North Dakota forward Deng Mayar (5) drives past Iowa forward Payton Sandfort (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Nov. 7, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - North Dakota forward Deng Mayar (5) drives past Iowa forward Payton Sandfort (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Nov. 7, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Sports
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
X

Omaha basketball player Deng Mayar drowned Saturday in a Utah reservoir, police said.

Herriman police said Mayar died at Blackridge Reservoir after going underwater about 35 yards from shore.

Mayar, 22, was a graduate student who joined the Mavericks after playing two seasons for Summit League rival North Dakota. Mayar, from Salt Lake City, started 15 games in two seasons and averaged 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds as a senior.

Omaha coach Chris Crutchfield said in a statement that Mayar had made “tremendous progress” during the summer.

“Deng was a joy to be around and made our culture better,” Crutchfield said. "We will miss him greatly.”

Herriman police responded to a 911 call reporting two people in distress at the reservoir. Sa Mafutaga, 21, made it to shore and then went back into the water to try to rescue Mayar. Bystanders entered the water to aid Mafutaga, who was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital. The report said Mafutaga is expected to recover.

Mayar's body was recovered from the reservoir by authorities after several hours of searching.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

In Other News
1
Main office line for Middletown police down
2
Suspect arrested, fentanyl seized in Butler County drugs investigation
3
Middletown Schools reopen with redistricting changes
4
Lakota announced locations of 4 new elementary schools
5
Ohio property tax relief group hones in on reform