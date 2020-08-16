Olympics return to antiquity at the 2004 Athens Games

Back in Athens, the United States won the most medals, but they didn't win the men's basketball tournament for the first time since professional players were allowed into the games in 1992. The gold medal instead went to Argentina, a team led by Manu Ginobili.

GREEK DRAMA

On the eve of the opening ceremony, the host country was delivered a blow when its two top sprinters, Kostas Kenteris and Ekaterina Thanou, were apparently injured in a motorcycle crash. Kenteris won the 200-meter gold medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and Thanou earned silver in the 100 that same year, making them favorites to win at their home games. The pair was soon accused of faking the crash to avoid doping tests. Neither competed at the games.

PHELPS' FIRST MEDALS

Michael Phelps, the American swimmer who would win a record eight gold medals in a single games four years later in Beijing, became the first athlete to win eight overall medals (six gold and two bronze) in a non-boycotted Olympics. (Soviet gymnast Alexander Dityatin won eight medals at the 1980 Moscow Games.)

NOT SO FAST

Usain Bolt competed at the Olympics for the first time, without winning any medals. The Jamaican sprinter ran in the 200 meters but didn't make it out of the first round. There was much more to come from him in the next three games, however.

TRACK TIME

Hicham El Guerrouj won a double on the track, while keeping Kenenisa Bekele from doing the same. The Moroccan runner became the first man to win the 1,500-5,000 double since Paavo Nurmi in 1924. Bekele won the 10,000 meters, but ended up second to El Guerrouj in the 5,000. In the women's competition, Kelly Holmes of Britain also pulled off a double, winning the 800 and 1,500. In other track events, Liu Xiang became the first Chinese man to win an Olympic gold medal in the sport when he won the 110-meter hurdles, and Felix Sanchez did the same for the Dominican Republic in the 400 hurdles.

WINNING AGAIN

German kayaker Birgit Fischer set an incredible record of consistency in Athens, becoming the first person in any sport to win two medals in five different Olympics. Fischer started her Olympic career at the 1980 Moscow Games while competing for East Germany. After missing the boycotted 1984 Los Angeles Games, she won at least two medals in Seoul, Barcelona, Atlanta and Sydney before doing the same in Athens.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/OlympicGames and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2004, file photo, Germany's Birgit Fischer celebrates after she and her teammates won the Women's K4 500 meter final to take the gold medal, during the kayak flatwater event at the 2004 Olympic Games in Schinias near Athens, Greece. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) Credit: MARK J. TERRILL Credit: MARK J. TERRILL

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2004, file photo, Japan's Mizuki Noguchi takes the final lap inside the Panathinaiko Stadium as she wins the gold medal in the women's marathon in the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) Credit: RICHARD DREW Credit: RICHARD DREW

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2004, file photo, Morocco's Hicham El Guerrouj celebrates after winning the gold medal in the 5000-meter final, his second gold medal of the games, at the Olympic Stadium during the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens. El Guerrouj also won a gold medal in the 1500-meters. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy, File) Credit: RUSTY KENNEDY Credit: RUSTY KENNEDY

FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2004, file photo, Michael Phelps, of the United States, swims to a gold medal in the 200-meter individual medley at the Olympic Aquatic Centre during the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File) Credit: MARK BAKER Credit: MARK BAKER

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2004, file photo, Argentina's Emanuel Ginobili, top, battles the USA's Lamar Odom for the ball late in the fourth quarter of semifinal basketball game at the Olympic Indoor Hall during the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File) Credit: MICHAEL CONROY Credit: MICHAEL CONROY

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2004, file photo, John Godina, of the United States, makes a qualifying throw during the Athens 2004 Olympics men's shot put qualification round in Olympia, Greece. The men's and women's shot put was held in the ancient stadium where the original games were played. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File) Credit: JULIE JACOBSON Credit: JULIE JACOBSON