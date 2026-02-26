Olympic star Jack Hughes returns to NHL -- missing a few front teeth

“I’m so proud and so happy that the men’s and women’s hockey teams brought the gold medal back to America,” Hughes told the crowd. “And I’m so proud to represent the New Jersey Devils organization and to represent the great state of New Jersey.”

Hughes was not at the morning skate Wednesday. He arrived in New Jersey late Tuesday night after being recognized with his U.S. teammates by President Donald Trump at the State of the Union address.

Earlier in the week, a popular deli near the Prudential Center named a sandwich after Hughes. The sandwich is advertised as being ‘so tender, you don’t need teeth.

