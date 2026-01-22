Olympic flame makes historic passage down Venice's Grand Canal

Francesco Lamon, an Olympic gold medal winning cyclist, was one of the torchbearers on Thursday.

“It’s an indescribable emotion," he told The Associated Press.

Venice historically has served as a crucial nexus between Eastern and Western civilizations, which is evident in its Byzantine architecture and history in the trade of spices, silks and art. In the modern era, it is the capital of the Veneto region, which includes host city Cortina nestled in the Dolomites to the north. On a clear day, snow-capped mountains can be seen from Venice’s historic center.

After another foot passage, the flame will again embark on a boat to cross the lagoon to San Giorgio island before returning across St. Mark’s basin to St. Mark’s Square, where it will pass the historic Doges Palace and St. Mark’s Basilica.

Venice is the 46th stage of the 63-day torch relay covering 12,000 kilometers (nearly 7,500 miles) that started in Rome and will wind its way through all 110 Italian provinces before reaching Milan’s San Siro Stadium for the opening ceremony on Feb. 6.

It’s the first time in nearly 20 years — since the 2006 Turin Games — that Italy has hosted the flame. The Winter Games run through Feb. 22, when the closing ceremony will take place in the Veneto city of Verona.