Olympian Eileen Gu heads up annual Chinese New Year parade in her native San Francisco

Civic leaders and performers paraded from downtown to Chinatown through popping firecrackers. Children marched wearing inflatable horses while lion dancers and martial artists waved to the crowd.

The parade was first organized in the 1860s by Chinese immigrants who came to work during the California Gold Rush and wanted to share their culture through a “favorite American tradition,” the parade, according to the event website.

While the celebration always draws massive crowds, attendees were especially excited for Gu, who drew loud cheers.

Vanessa Chan of neighboring South San Francisco said she represents “cultural infusion.”

“She’s really wonderful. ... She’s funny, sunny, and she represents positivity,” Chan said.

Gu appeared partway through the parade in a red dress, sitting in a red convertible adorned with flowers. The color is a symbol of good fortune and prosperity for the Chinese holiday.

Parade organizer Wiliam Gee said Gu was picked for the role by the middle of last year — before she competed in the 2025 Milan-Cortino Winter Games, where she won two silver medals and one gold, making her the most decorated freestyle skier in Olympic history.

“The year of the horse brings a lot of new life and energy,” Gee said. “She definitely represents Chinese heritage and definitely is an icon.”

Gu has come under scrutiny for her decision to represent China in competition, and Megan Chin, also of South San Francisco, said she felt the Olympian was attacked unfairly.

“When you're multicultural and you want to celebrate both heritages, it's great to be happy for someone if they want to celebrate their other heritage as well,” Chin said. “I am proud of her.”

Calvin Lui, who attended with his young son, said he loved Gu's representation of the city where she was born and raised as well as her Chinese heritage.

“That's her identity, both countries — so she gets the best of both worlds,” Lui said.