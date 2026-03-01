Olivia Dean wins 4 Brit Awards, taking artist of the year and song of the year

The U.K.’s leading music awards show moved from London to Manchester in the North of England; and was opened by Harry Styles making the TV debut with new song “Aperture” from his new album “Kiss all the Time, Disco Occasionally,” which will be released next week.

Rosalía won best international artist with ROSÉ & Bruno Mars winning best international song. Geese won best international group.

Robbie Williams lead a tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne, who died last year. Williams was joined by Black Sabbath members, performing a special arrangement of “No More Tears”

Jacob Alon received the critics choice award (formerly known as Brits Rising Star award) He follows in the footsteps of Adele and Sam Fender.

Other performers included Raye, SOMBRE and Mark Ronson – who received the outstanding contribution to music award.