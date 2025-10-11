Oklahoma QB John Mateer throws 3 interceptions vs. Texas in return 3 weeks after hand injury

“The pain level was nothing. I mean there's no excuse,” said Mateer, who was 20-of-38 passing and sacked five times. “I was ready to go physically, but mentally I just didn’t perform.”

Keontez Lewis also was back and had two catches for 16 yards, just a week after a scary incident when his momentum sent the receiver headfirst into a brick wall behind the end zone in Oklahoma's home game against Kent State. He was briefly motionless and attended to for about 10 minutes before being carted off the field after getting hurt on an overthrown pass by backup quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr.

Texas (4-2, 1-1) didn't score off any of Mateer's interceptions, but Malik Muhammad's second pick came in the end zone with only 2 seconds left in the first half. That prevented the Sooners from having the chance to add to a 6-3 lead before the break, and they didn't score again.

The Longhorns missed field goal attempts of 55 and 56 yards after the other two interceptions.

Mateer injured his right hand in Oklahoma’s home win over Auburn on Sept. 20. He had surgery four days later during that bye week, then didn’t play last week in the 44-0 win over Kent State.

As for his preparation leading up to the Texas game, he said he got to practice “a good amount” this week.

The Washington State transfer played three quarters against Auburn after hurting his hand, and even scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 9-yard run in the fourth quarter. In his first four games with the Sooners, Mateer completed 95 of 141 passes (67.4%) for 1,215 yards and six touchdowns, and rushed for 190 yards and five more scores.

Hawkins threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score playing three quarters in the win over Kent State. Hawkins last year became the first true freshman Oklahoma quarterback to start against Texas, in a 34-3 loss for the Sooners.

——

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football