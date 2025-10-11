Oklahoma QB John Mateer back as starter vs. Texas only 3 weeks after hand injury

The Washington State transfer played three quarters against Auburn with the injury, and scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 9-yard run in the fourth quarter while hurt. In his first four games with the Sooners, Mateer completed 95 of 141 passes (67.4%) for 1,215 yards and six touchdowns, and rushed for 190 yards and five more scores.

Michael Hawkins Jr. threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score over three quarters in Oklahoma's 44-0 win over Kent State. Hawkins last year became the first true freshman Oklahoma quarterback to start against Texas, in what was a 34-3 loss for the Sooners.

