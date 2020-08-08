Ogunbowale scores 24 PTs, Wings contain Dream in 85-75 win

Following Chennedy Carter's career-high 35 points against Seattle on Thursday night, the Wings, specifically Thornton, held her to 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting. Carter's frustration got the better of her when she was whistled for a technical foul with 8-1/2 minutes left to play. Moriah Jefferson sank the technical to give Dallas (3-4) a 69-59 lead.

The Dream (2-5) led 42-41 at halftime, and following Carter's 3-pointer with 7:47 left in the third, Ogunbowale made a layup and a 3 and the Wings led the rest of the way.