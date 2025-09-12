Officials clear building at US Naval Academy following reports of threats, 1 person injured

By early Friday, he said the lockdown was lifted and the academy in Annapolis had “been given the all clear.”

Naval Support Activity Annapolis security and local law enforcement had responded to the reports of suspicious activity, Lemar said. Additional details about the threat and how the person was injured were not immediately available.

Lemar had said earlier that the academy was on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution.”

Police were seen near Bancroft Hall, which houses midshipmen in its more than 1,600 dorm rooms. It is considered the biggest single college dormitory in the world, according to the school’s website.