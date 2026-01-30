Nuggets' Nikola Jokic listed as questionable and could return from knee injury vs. Clippers

The knee injury interrupted one of Jokic’s finest seasons. He's averaging 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds and 11 assists while shooting a career-best 43.5% from 3-point range.

His return Friday would help keep him eligible for major individual NBA awards this season. Should he play all the remaining games, he would finish with 66. He needs to appear in 65 of Denver’s 82 games to be eligible for most awards like MVP and All-NBA.

The 30-year-old Jokic has finished first or second in the MVP balloting in each of the last five seasons.

Jokic was hurt against the Heat when teammate Spencer Jones stepped on his left foot. The center from Serbia fell to the floor and grabbed at his knee before limping toward the locker room.

Denver has gone 10-6 in his absence.

Jokic's return would be a boost for a Nuggets team that just lost Aaron Gordon after the high-flying forward reinjured his right hamstring. Gordon is expected to be out at least a month. Christian Braun (left ankle) and Cameron Johnson (right knee) remain sidelined.

