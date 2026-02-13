Norwegian biathlete wins another Olympic bronze medal, 4 days after confessing his infidelity

His tearful confession was criticized by some who said it took the focus away from teammate Johan-Olav Botn, who won the gold medal in that event.

“I deeply regret sharing this personal story on what was a day of celebration for Norwegian biathlon,” Laegreid said in a statement issued by the Norwegian team on Wednesday.

Quentin Fillon Maillet of France won Friday’s sprint race — his second gold of the Milan Cortina Games after the mixed relay — and Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen of Norway took silver.

___

