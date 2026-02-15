Norway’s Klaebo wins 9th gold medal in cross-country skiing, setting a Winter Olympics record

He had shared the record with three retired Norwegian athletes, Marit Bjoergen and Bjorn Daehlie in cross-country skiing and Ole Einar Bjoerndalen in the biathlon. He now stands alone at the top. Klaebo put in a flawless but casual-looking race, slowing down before the finish to wave to cheering supporters before finishing in 1 hour, 4 minutes and 24.5 seconds. France continued its strong performance for second place, 22.2 seconds behind.

And roared on by the home crowd, Federico Pellegrino in his final season for Italy, took bronze, with a 47.9 second lag.

Despite a strong start, the United States finished sixth behind Finland and Canada.

