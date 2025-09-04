Northwestern president announces resignation following tenure marked by White House tension

Northwestern University President Michael Schill announced Thursday that he will resign, ending a three-year tenure marked by the freeze of hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding by the Trump administration and heated criticism from House Republicans over the university’s response to campus protests
FILE - Northwestern University President Michael Schill testifies during a hearing of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce regarding pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses on Capitol Hill, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Northwestern University President Michael Schill testifies during a hearing of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce regarding pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses on Capitol Hill, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
news
By ANNIE MA – AP Education Writer
43 minutes ago
X

Northwestern University President Michael Schill announced Thursday that he will resign, ending a three-year tenure marked by the freeze of hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding by the Trump administration and heated criticism from House Republicans over the university's response to campus protests.

In a statement announcing his resignation, Schill acknowledged those challenges directly.

“It is critical that we continue to protect the University’s research mission and excellence while preserving academic freedom, integrity, and independence,” he said.

___

The Associated Press’ education coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

In Other News
1
Middletown native and UFC champion Kayla Harrison visits with Trump at...
2
Middletonians, rejoice! Chick-fil-A has set an opening date
3
YMCA in Hamilton gets $400K makeover
4
Senior sets school record with six touchdowns, all in the first half
5
You Are Safe Hamilton initiative about ‘caring for people’