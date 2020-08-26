North, South Korea brace for strong typhoon, flights halted

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency said that during a ruling party meeting on Tuesday, the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, called for thorough preparations to minimize casualties and damage from the typhoon. The storm comes weeks after torrential rains caused flooding and massive damage to homes and crops in North Korea, inflicting further pain to an economy ravaged by U.S.-led sanctions over the North's nuclear weapons and border closures amid the pandemic.

KCNA said earlier that a typhoon warning was issued in most areas of the country, with officials moving fishing boats and applying protective measures on buildings, farms and railroads.

In China, authorities suspended ferry services across the Yellow Sea from the northern port of Dalian to the cities of Weihai and Yantai on the Shandong Peninsula as the typhoon closed in on the region. The government of Dalian, a city of 7 million people, issued a statement calling on the public to stay indoors whenever possible on Wednesday and Thursday.

AP researcher Yu Bing in Beijing contributed to this report.