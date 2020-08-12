North Macedonia: Police find 148 migrants in trucks

Police said their patrol stopped a truck and accompanying passenger car near the town of Demir Kapija, about 110 km (70 miles) south of the capital Skopje, on Wednesday. They, found 103 migrants, including 29 children, packed into the truck. The majority — 81 people — were from Pakistan, while 10 were from Afghanistan, eight from India, two from Egypt and one each from Iran and Syria. Two men from North Macedonia were arrested as suspected smugglers.

The migrants were transferred to a migrant shelter in the southern border town of Gevgelija pending deportation to Greece, where they are believed to have crossed into North Macedonia from.