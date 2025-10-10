North Korea's Kim vows to build a 'socialist paradise' ahead of a likely military parade

The pinnacle of the North Korean anniversary events would be a military parade expected later Friday at a Pyongyang plaza, where Kim will likely stand alongside Chinese, Russian and other leaders to watch together the display of some of his newest and most advanced weapons targeting the U.S. and its allies.

Kim's diplomatic credentials have been bolstered recently. He took center stage with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladmir Putin at a Beijing military parade last month. U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung have also repeatedly expressed hopes to meet Kim as he flaunts a provocative nuclear program.

Kim talks tough on US and promises to build a ‘socialist paradise’

In a Thursday speech at Pyongyang's May Day Stadium packed with tens of thousands of spectators, Kim said that North Korea has been pushing for the simultaneous development of nuclear weapons and the economy to cope with “growing nuclear war threats by the U.S. imperialists," according to state media.

“Our party and government are still coping with our adversaries’ ferocious political and military moves of pressure by pursuing harder-line policies, holding fast to firm principles and employing brave, unflinching countermeasures,” Kim said. “This is powerfully propelling the growth of the progressive camp against war and hegemony.”

Kim also expressed confidence in overcoming difficulties and drastically improving the economy in the near future. “I will surely turn this country into a more affluent and beautiful land and into the best socialist paradise in the world,” Kim said.

Foreign dignitaries attending the celebration included Chinese Premier Li Qiang, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary To Lam. State media photos showed Kim waving between Li and To Lam, as the central section of the stands used cards to spell out the words “Celebrating the 80th Anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea" and fireworks lit up the sky.

Kim separately met Li and To Lam for talks on strengthening ties, and one of his top deputies, Jo Yong Won, met Medvedev.

Military parade will likely roll out big missiles targeting US

The exact timing for the military parade is unclear, with rain expected in Pyongyang throughout the day on Friday. South Korea's military said North Korea will likely hold the parade on Friday night.

The parade could feature some of the weapons systems North Korea has tested or unveiled in past years, including intercontinental ballistic missiles potentially capable of reaching the U.S. mainland and shorter-range weapons the North claims can deliver nuclear strikes against rival South Korea.

Keen outside attention is on whether North Korea will disclose what it called “the next-generation” Hwasong-20 ICBM, whose solid-fuel engine was tested last month. Foreign experts say the newest version of North Korea's advancing lineup of ICBMs is aimed at carrying multiple nuclear warheads capable of defeating U.S missile defense systems.

Kim has been accelerating the expansion of his nuclear-armed military since his high-stakes nuclear diplomacy with Trump fell apart in 2019 due to wrangling over U.S.-led economic sanctions on North Korea. But last month, Kim suggested he could return to talks if the U.S. drops its demand for a complete denuclearization of North Korea, after Trump repeatedly expressed his hopes for a new round of diplomacy.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Kim has made Russia the priority of his foreign policy, sending thousands of troops and large shipments of conventional weapons to help fuel Putin’s warfighting. Kim also visited China last month, and stood next to Xi and Putin at a massive military parade in a show of potential trilateral solidarity against the U.S.

Outsiders are in the dark about developments in North Korea

As part of its efforts to support Kim's authoritarian rule, North Korea maintains a tight information blockade, making it almost impossible for outsiders to confirm what exactly is happening in North Korea.

Foreign governments and experts usually find preparations for a military parade in North Korea if satellite photos show thousands of people being assembled in formation near Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung Square and rehearsing for a parade-like event.

North Korea's state TV sometimes conducts live broadcasts of military parades but more often airs recorded programs hours or even a day after they happened. North Korean military parades have become larger in scale under Kim and provided a rare glimpse into the country's secretive nuclear and missile programs under development.

North Korea calls for unity behind Kim

North Korea's three major state-run newspapers including the main Rodong Sinmun issued a rare joint editorial urging loyalty to Kim and supporting his nuclear weapons program.

Kim is “the great representative of the Party and the nation’s dignity and bright future,” the editorial said.

It was the first time that they ran a joint editorial since January 2012, in a New Year’s statement weeks after Kim inherited power following the death of his father, Kim Jong Il.

Earlier this week, Kim called for “eliminating” acts that undermine the ruling party's leadership as he urged his people to unite behind the spirit of patriotism to transform all sectors of the society.