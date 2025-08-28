North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will attend a military parade in Beijing next week

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will make a rare trip abroad next week to attend a military parade in the Chinese capital, North Korean and Chinese state media said Thursday
1 hour ago
BEIJING (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will make a rare trip abroad next week to attend a military parade in the Chinese capital, North Korean and Chinese state media said Thursday.

China will hold the parade on Wednesday to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

