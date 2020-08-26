North and South Korea brace for strong typhoon

Demonstrating a maximum wind speed of 162 kilometers (100 miles) per hour, Typhoon Bavi was already influencing South Korea’s southern resort island of Jeju on Wednesday afternoon, toppling trees, ripping off signboards and knocking down at least one traffic sign as it passed over waters off the island’s western shores. There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths.

South Korea’s weather agency said the typhoon will start to affect the mainland at night before making landfall in western North Korea early Thursday. The agency warned of possible “severe damages” caused by “very strong winds and heavy rainfall.”