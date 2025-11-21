Nobel laureate Han Kang's first nonfiction book in English to be released next spring

NEW YORK (AP) — Nobel laureate Han Kang's first book of nonfiction to come out in English will be released next spring.

The Korean author's “Light and Thread” is scheduled to be published March 24 by Penguin Random House imprints in the U.S., the United Kingdom and other English-speaking regions. Published in Korean this year and translated into English by Maya West, e. yaewon and Paige Aniyah Morris, “Light and Thread” includes Han's Nobel lecture from 2024, along with other writings and photographs.