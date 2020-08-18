No immediate ruling on motion to dismiss Lee statue lawsuit

In early June, Northam announced plans to remove the statue, citing the pain felt across the country about the death of George Floyd, who died under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer as he struggled to breathe. But Northam's plans have been tied up in court since then.

Now cloaked in graffiti, the Lee statue and other nearby monuments have become a rallying point during ongoing social justice protests and occasional clashes with police.

Floyd’s death sparked a renewed wave of Confederate monument removals across the U.S., just like a violent 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville before it and a mass shooting at a historic African American church in South Carolina before that.

Critics of the statues say they distastefully glorify people who fought to preserve slavery in the South. Others say their removal amounts to erasing history.

Four other prominent statues of Confederate leaders have been taken down from city property along the avenue this summer.